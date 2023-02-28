Leonard man charged with manslaughter for 2021 hunting trip shooting

LEONARD, Texas (KXII) - A Fannin County man has been indicted, related to a fatal hunting trip shooting in Oct. 2021.

According to court documents, Jeromy Joe Spearman, 47, of Leonard was charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.

Spearman and Christopher Wrinkle, 31, were hunting when Wrinkle was shot in the chest.

Fannin County deputies said when they responded to the scene, Spearman gave inconsistent statements and evidence did not line up with how he said the shooting happened.

Spearman faces up to 20 years in prison, if convicted.

