Man accused of shooting, killing woman’s dog

An Ardmore man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman’s dog.
An Ardmore man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman’s dog.(Titus Tscharntke / CC BY-SA 4.0)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman’s dog back in December.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Chanse Davenport, 36, shot Stephanie Riggs’ Labrador retriever and dragged her dog before leaving it to die on December 26, 2022.

Davenport is charged with cruelty to animals, according to court documents. The crime is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.

