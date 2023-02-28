Man accused of shooting, killing woman’s dog

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - An Ardmore man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman’s dog back in December.

According to court documents from the State of Oklahoma, Chanse Davenport, 36, shot Stephanie Riggs’ Labrador retriever and dragged her dog before leaving it to die on December 26, 2022.

Davenport is charged with cruelty to animals, according to court documents. The crime is punishable by a fine of up to $5,000 or imprisonment for up to 5 years, or both.

