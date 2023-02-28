Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man hits slot jackpot at Strip casino during son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas

Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino
Man visiting Las Vegas for son’s bachelor party hits slot jackpot at Strip casino(Caesars Entertainment)
By Caitlin Lilly and Gray News staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LAS VEGAS, Nev. (KVVU/Gray News) – A man celebrating his son’s bachelor party in Las Vegas is heading home with some extra money after hitting a jackpot while playing slots.

According to Caesars Entertainment, the lucky winner, identified as Danial Platow of Wisconsin, won $131,800 after landing a jackpot Saturday night while playing slots at Paris Las Vegas.

According to the company, Platow hit the jackpot after only 30 minutes of playing.

He said that he plans to use his winnings to pay bills and make donations, according to Caesars.

Copyright 2023 KVVU via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Studios, Sherman (2.27.23)
Storms bring damaging high winds to Texoma
an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.
Ardmore man arrested for running into woman’s garage door
Ardmore Police are looking for this woman, who they say is suspected of fraud.
Ardmore Police looking for fraud suspect
Despite arguments that Andre Thomas is mentally ill, prosecutors said he is still competent...
Prosecutor says Andre Thomas is competent for death penalty despite mental illness
A Love County family lost everything after a fire early Saturday morning.
Love County house fire leaves family homeless

Latest News

FILE - American pole vaulter Bob Richards, left, talks with Brazilian pole vaulter Helcio...
2-time Olympic pole vault champion Bob Richards dies at 97
The Biden administration says 26 million people have applied and 16 million have been approved...
Supreme Court weighs Biden student loan plan worth billions
The Denison Service League presented Boy Scout Troop 605 with a $10,000 donation Monday.
Denison Service League donates $10K to Boy Scout troop
FILE - Associate Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson stands as she and members of the Supreme Court...
Justice Jackson writes 1st Supreme Court majority opinion