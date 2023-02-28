Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Oklahoma Emergency Managers meet in Durant for annual conference

This week, EM’s will go through routine training and courses.
This week, EM’s will go through routine training and courses.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw Casino and Resort hosted almost 500 guests for the Oklahoma Emergency Management Association’s annual conference Tuesday.

“This is the second that we’ve been able to host it here,” said Jeff Hansen, Choctaw Nation’s Director Of Community Protection.

Of those 500 guests, about 120 serve as emergency managers within Oklahoma.

“We had two days of training on Sunday and Monday, the actual conference starts today and will last through Thursday,” said Richard Ezel, Deputy Director for Durant’s Emergency Management

Emergency Managers prepare plans and procedures in the event of natural disasters or other emergencies.

This week, EM’s will go through routine training and courses.

“Obviously understand the process, knowing what needs to be done, having the knowledge of how to bring resources together to be able to respond,” said Hansen.

But the most valuable tool is networking, “you never want to meet somebody for the first time at a disaster scene, you want to build those relationships beforehand and that’s what this conference helps us with, just getting to talk with people, getting to communicate,” Hansen added.

“When an event, disaster happens, we know who to call, who has what resources to call upon and just to get a better response for our citizens and our jurisdictions,”  Ezel said.

And for Southeastern Oklahoma emergency managers, a new weather radar is being installed in Durant.

“We have been using and will continue to use the National Weather Service, they have a radar in Oklahoma City, one in Tulsa and then there’s one in Fort Worth,” Hansen said.

This will be the second weather radar in our area, KXII has owned and operated our own doppler 12 for decades and will continue to do so.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Studios, Sherman (2.27.23)
Storms bring damaging high winds to Texoma
Ardmore Police are looking for this woman, who they say is suspected of fraud.
Ardmore Police looking for fraud suspect
Despite arguments that Andre Thomas is mentally ill, prosecutors said he is still competent...
Prosecutor says Andre Thomas is competent for death penalty despite mental illness
an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.
Ardmore man arrested for running into woman’s garage door
The Gainesville Police Department is investigating after a structure fire at an apartment on...
Gainesville Police investigate structure fire

Latest News

Northbound lanes should be restored onto the US 75 overpass mid to late March.
Construction in Colbert may delay travel time
A date is now set for the grand opening of the brand-new Sherman Police Department building.
Sherman Police station opening in March
The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian...
Callisburg ISD janitor retiring after students raise over $270k
An Ardmore man is facing charges after he allegedly shot and killed a woman’s dog.
Man accused of shooting, killing woman’s dog