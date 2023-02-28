Oklahoma Emergency Managers meet in Durant for annual conference

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -The Choctaw Casino and Resort hosted almost 500 guests for the Oklahoma Emergency Management Association’s annual conference Tuesday.

“This is the second that we’ve been able to host it here,” said Jeff Hansen, Choctaw Nation’s Director Of Community Protection.

Of those 500 guests, about 120 serve as emergency managers within Oklahoma.

“We had two days of training on Sunday and Monday, the actual conference starts today and will last through Thursday,” said Richard Ezel, Deputy Director for Durant’s Emergency Management

Emergency Managers prepare plans and procedures in the event of natural disasters or other emergencies.

This week, EM’s will go through routine training and courses.

“Obviously understand the process, knowing what needs to be done, having the knowledge of how to bring resources together to be able to respond,” said Hansen.

But the most valuable tool is networking, “you never want to meet somebody for the first time at a disaster scene, you want to build those relationships beforehand and that’s what this conference helps us with, just getting to talk with people, getting to communicate,” Hansen added.

“When an event, disaster happens, we know who to call, who has what resources to call upon and just to get a better response for our citizens and our jurisdictions,” Ezel said.

And for Southeastern Oklahoma emergency managers, a new weather radar is being installed in Durant.

“We have been using and will continue to use the National Weather Service, they have a radar in Oklahoma City, one in Tulsa and then there’s one in Fort Worth,” Hansen said.

This will be the second weather radar in our area, KXII has owned and operated our own doppler 12 for decades and will continue to do so.

