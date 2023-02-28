Sheriff’s office warns of scam calls impersonating deputy

LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - The Lamar County Sheriff’s Office said scam callers are impersonating a deputy will the intention of collecting money for warrants.

Sheriffs said the caller claims to be Sgt. Jones or Sgt. Johnson and tells victims there is a warrant out for their arrest for missing jury duty.

According to the sheriffs office they do not call residents about warrants or ask for money.

The Sheriff's Office has received several reports about a new phone scam. The caller is advising he is Sgt. Jones or... Posted by Lamar County Sheriff's Office on Monday, February 27, 2023

