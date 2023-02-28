Texoma Local
Sherman Police speak about the severity of school threats

By Kayla Holt
Published: Feb. 27, 2023 at 6:16 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - When a bogus school threat was called into Sherman ISD last week, first responders acted swiftly to ensure the safety of everyone.

“Whenever law enforcement in general receives any type of threat of an active attack or something of that nature, there is an immediate response from all different areas of public safety, not just police, but also fire and then any other law enforcement organizations that happen to be in the area,” Lt. Jeremy Cox, of Sherman PD said.

Because of mass shootings like Uvalde, the whole community is on high alert when it comes to threats of any kind.

“Taking into consideration that people have been victims of active attacks before, and when you make a bogus phone call or a bogus text or a bogus post just for fun or to get yourself out of class or for any other reason, all you’re actually doing is hurting people who have already been victims,” Lt. Cox said.

Not only do threats create an overwhelming feeling of anxiety, but emergency resources are stripped from those who may really need help.

“So, this has a tremendous impact on our ability to get to the people who do actually need help in a timely manner,” Lt. cox said.

Bogus threats like those made last week, are a serious matter.

“They are revictimizing any individuals who have ever experienced anything like that before and basically belittling their pain,” Lt. Cox explained.

Making terroristic threats carries a 10-year prison sentence.

A reminder to parents, that a conviction could turn college plans upside down.

