Sherman Police station opening in March

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A date is now set for the grand opening of the brand-new Sherman Police Department building.

Sgt. Brett Mullen with Sherman Police said they will be celebrating with the public on March 31.

For now, they are moving everything over and expect staff to be settled in by March 13.

The $15.4 million station has been in the works since 2019.

