THURSDAY Is The Focus

You may have noticed clouds on the increase during the day Tuesday, this process continues overnight and we should have mostly cloudy skies by morning. Your first morning of March will be a mild one with lows in the low to mid 50s in most places. Winds will run south at 10 to 15 mph.

There’s going to be a small chance, 30%, of a morning shower or thunderstorm on Wednesday, mainly along and east of Highway 75. Some small hail is possible but any significant severe weather is unlikely. Highs on Wednesday will run closer to 70 degrees with the clouds and showers. Winds will blow from the west to northwest at 10 to 15 mph.

We’re in the cross-hairs of trouble on Thursday as a powerful upper wave, surface cold front, and vigorous Gulf inflow create a pattern similar to what we saw Sunday night. Here’s what we expect to happen: A line of severe thunderstorms will develop to our west Thursday afternoon and advance across the entire viewing area west to east late afternoon into Thursday evening. While damaging winds will be the greatest threat, our hail and tornado potential is higher than with Sunday’s system because the core of cold air aloft will be directly overhead. It could get quite rough in spots!

A powerful cold front passes before sunrise Friday, leaving us with a return to late winter’s chill. With these colder Friday gusts, morning lows just above freezing (and wind chills near 20 degrees) will yield to sunny but jacket-friendly conditions with highs only in the 50s Friday afternoon.

Our chilly spell is short-lived as warmer winds return for this weekend and we’re back to 60s by Sunday and 70s by Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

Copyright 2021 KXII. All rights reserved.