Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Black History Month: President of Grayson United writes book

Erik Jackson, President of Grayson United, writes book in honor of Black History Month.
Erik Jackson, President of Grayson United, writes book in honor of Black History Month.(KXII)
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:14 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Get Out of the Pig Pen. That’s the title of the book written by Grayson United’s Erik Jackson in honor of Black History Month.

Jackson researched different instances in history where black infrastructure and economies were destroyed and shares them in his book.

“So once you learn about isolated incidents and then you see that it’s connected, I think that it’s a responsibility to teach everybody around the world that these are not isolated incidents,” Jackson said. “I would like college students from all over the world to study this.”

Jackson hopes his book can be viewed in a peaceful and understanding, to promote healthy progress.

“There is an overall reparations movement going on in America,” Jackson said. “So this is directly connected to that. You can’t disconnect it. 400 years of unpaid labor, then you have 200 years of the Jim Crow South and destruction of property, real estate, it goes a long way.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Studios, Sherman (2.27.23)
Storms bring damaging high winds to Texoma
Despite arguments that Andre Thomas is mentally ill, prosecutors said he is still competent...
Prosecutor says Andre Thomas is competent for death penalty despite mental illness
Ardmore Police are looking for this woman, who they say is suspected of fraud.
Ardmore Police looking for fraud suspect
an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.
Ardmore man arrested for running into woman’s garage door
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified

Latest News

National Weather Service hosts annual SKYWARN Storm Spotter class
National Weather Service hosts annual SKYWARN Storm Spotter class
National Weather Service hosts annual SKYWARN Storm Spotter class
National Weather Service hosts annual SKYWARN Storm Spotter class
Gainesville Police are looking for Joshua Moreno who ran from them on Tuesday.
Police: Child sex abuse suspect on the run near Gainesville
Pandemic era food stamps supplements ended on Tuesday. This was a strategy by congress to help...
Pandemic food stamp supplements come to an end