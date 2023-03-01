Black History Month: President of Grayson United writes book

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Get Out of the Pig Pen. That’s the title of the book written by Grayson United’s Erik Jackson in honor of Black History Month.

Jackson researched different instances in history where black infrastructure and economies were destroyed and shares them in his book.

“So once you learn about isolated incidents and then you see that it’s connected, I think that it’s a responsibility to teach everybody around the world that these are not isolated incidents,” Jackson said. “I would like college students from all over the world to study this.”

Jackson hopes his book can be viewed in a peaceful and understanding, to promote healthy progress.

“There is an overall reparations movement going on in America,” Jackson said. “So this is directly connected to that. You can’t disconnect it. 400 years of unpaid labor, then you have 200 years of the Jim Crow South and destruction of property, real estate, it goes a long way.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.