Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified

Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
By Lauren Rangel
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:23 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.

Investigators said they don’t know how long he was in the car, but it appeared he had been living out of it at the Walmart since January.

Officials said they are still waiting for the medical examiner to determine the cause of death, and it could be a couple of months before there are any answers.

