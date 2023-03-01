Texoma Local
Caddo sending two teams to state

Caddo sending both basketball teams to state
By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:08 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CADDO, Okla. (KXII) - Caddo High School is sending two teams to the state tournament as play begins on Wednesday.

The Caddo Lady Bruins have plenty of big game experience. They will enter the tournament as the number two ranked team in the state. The Caddo girls are 24-2 on the year. Many of these girls have seen state championship success in softball, but would love to add a title in basketball.

The Lady Bruins state quarterfinal game begins at 7:30 on Wednesday against Oklahoma Bible.

The Caddo boys have been outstanding this year as well. The Bruins are ranked number one in the state in Class A. They will take that top ranking into a very competitive field this week. The Bruins are loaded up and have the look of a title contender.

The Bruins have the 1:30pm game on Wednesday against Drummond.

