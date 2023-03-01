Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Canned shrimp sold at Walmart, grocery stores recalled over spoilage concerns

Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.
Canned Geisha shrimp recalled over health concerns.(FDA via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Kawasho Foods has recalled some of its canned shrimp over health concerns.

The company reported there is a possibility that its Geisha medium shrimp product is under-processed, which could lead to the potential for spoilage organisms or pathogens.

According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, the canned shrimp was reportedly sold at multiple retailers that include Walmart, Safeway and Albertsons stores in California, Utah, Arizona and Colorado.

The shrimp is packaged in 4-ounce cans and the recall includes those with UPC code 071140003909 from lot No. LGC12W12E22 with a best-by date of May 12, 2026.

The company says consumers should not use the product, even if it doesn’t look or smell spoiled.

Consumers who bought the canned shrimp are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Studios, Sherman (2.27.23)
Storms bring damaging high winds to Texoma
Despite arguments that Andre Thomas is mentally ill, prosecutors said he is still competent...
Prosecutor says Andre Thomas is competent for death penalty despite mental illness
Ardmore Police are looking for this woman, who they say is suspected of fraud.
Ardmore Police looking for fraud suspect
an Ardmore man has been arrested for running a car into a woman’s garage door.
Ardmore man arrested for running into woman’s garage door
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified

Latest News

FILE - Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy, R-Calif., leaves the House Chamber after President...
McCarthy defends giving Tucker Carlson Jan. 6 trove access
FILE - In this May 14, 2013, file photo, the Department of Justice headquarters building in...
DOJ sues Louisiana company over cancer risk to minority community
Steve Bannon appears in Manhattan Supreme Court, Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2023, in New York. Bannon is...
Lawyer: Steve Bannon-linked border wall nonprofit is defunct
Bald eagle
Federal wildlife agencies investigate an eagle nest that was cut down in Sherman
AMC said it will sell its movie theater-style popcorn in Walmart stores.
AMC movie popcorn to be sold in Walmart stores in time for the Oscars