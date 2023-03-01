Texoma Local
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k

David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.(Grayson County District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 3:25 PM CST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A Van Alstyne contractor was sentenced to 10 years in prison on Tuesday after pleading guilty to scamming people out of hundreds of thousands of dollars.

According to a press release from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office, David Carl Griffin, 63, took more than $300,000 from at least seven people in Grayson County, for work he was supposed to do on their property in Oct. 2020. The victims claim the work was never completed.

“Everyone understands that in business sometimes deals fall through and contracts are broken,” First Assistant District Attorney Kerye Ashmore said. “However, in this case there was a clear pattern of criminal conduct. We also applied a unique aspect of the Texas Property Code which requires builders who enter into contracts and receive funds, to hold those funds in trust.”

The DA’s Officer said investigators found several more victims in Collin County as well.

Griffin was charged with theft of property and several counts of misapplication of trust funds.

“We hope this sentence sends a message to builders and contractors, especially in light of the tremendous growth currently in Grayson County,” District Attorney Brett Smith said. “If you take money from citizens and repeatedly fail to meet your commitments that may just be a crime.”

