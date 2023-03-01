Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - The former executive director of an Ardmore charity pled guilty in federal court to stealing nearly half a million dollars from the organization.

According to a press release from the State of Oklahoma, Roslyn Melodie Haile, 64, entered a guilty plea to an Information charging her with one count of bank fraud and one count of tax fraud.

The Information alleged that in June 2018, Haile knowingly embezzled funds from the More Foundation’s BancFirst account.

The Information further alleged that in September 2019, Haile willfully made and subscribed a false 2018 tax return, in which she knowingly failed to report more than $63,000 of income.

As a part of the plea, Haile admitted that she embezzled funds from 2017 through May 2021, according to the press release.

Haile admitted embezzling nearly $429,000 from the More Foundation. Haile further acknowledged that her failure to report her true income on her taxes resulted in loss to the U.S. Treasury of more than $120,000.

Haile faces a sentence of up to 30 years in federal prison, and a fine of up to $1,000,000.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.