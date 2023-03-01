Texoma Local
Georgia defensive lineman charged in connection to Jan. 15 fatal crash

FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national...
FILE - Georgia defensive lineman Jalen Carter speaks during media day ahead of the national championship NCAA College Football Playoff game between Georgia and TCU, Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, in Los Angeles. Carter, projected as one of the top players in next month's NFL draft, has been charged with reckless driving and racing in conjunction with the crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and a recruiting staff member.(AP)
By Jennifer Lifsey and Gray News staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:53 AM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
ATHENS, Ga. (Atlanta News First/Gray News) - An arrest warrant has been issued for a Georgia football player as a result of the ongoing investigation into the Jan. 15 fatal crash that killed a UGA staffer and fellow football player.

The Athens-Clarke County Police Department says it has secured arrest warrants for 21-year-old Jalen Carter for reckless driving and racing. Their investigation found that UGA staffer Chandler LeCroy, who was driving a 2021 Ford Expedition, and Jalen Carter, in a 2021 Jeep Trackhawk, were driving their vehicles in a manner consistent with racing shortly after leaving the downtown Athens area at about 2:30 a.m.

Officials say the evidence demonstrated that both vehicles switched between lanes, drove in the center turn lane, drove in opposite lanes of travel, overtook other motorists, and drove at high rates of speed, in an apparent attempt to outdistance each other. Evidence indicated that shortly before the crash, the Expedition was traveling at about 104 miles per hour.

The toxicology report indicated that LeCroy’s blood alcohol concentration was .197 at the time of the crash. Investigators determined that alcohol impairment, racing, reckless driving, and speed were significant contributing factors to the crash, according to the Athens-Clarke County Police Department.

University of Georgia football player Devin Willock, who was a passenger in the Expedition driven by LeCroy, died at the scene. LeCroy died later at the hospital. Two others injured in the crash were Bulldogs player Warren McClendon and UGA staffer Victoria Bowles.

The charges announced today are deeply concerning, especially as we are still struggling to cope with the devastating loss of two beloved members of our community. We will continue to cooperate fully with the authorities while supporting these families and assessing what we can learn from this horrible tragedy,” Head Football Coach Kirby Smart said in a following statement in response to the charges brought against Carter.

Carter is a defensive lineman for the Georgia Bulldogs. He was a two-time CFP national champion with the Bulldogs, winning in 2021 and 2022.

