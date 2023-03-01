Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Man lost at sea survives off ketchup; Heinz plans to buy him a boat

Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain...
Dominica Sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.(Instagram/heinz, Armada de Colombia via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:59 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – After an international search, Heinz has finally made contact with the so-called “Ketchup Boat Guy.”

Dominica sailor Elvis Francois survived weeks at sea, with little more than ketchup to sustain him.

Once Francois was back on dry land, Heinz wanted to give him a new boat but struggled to find him.

Heinz reached out to both the Dominica government and the Colombian Navy that rescued Francois, then turned to social media.

Heinz said the search spanned six continents and took thousands of messages, shares and likes, but finally ended in success.

At last check, the company plans to buy Francois a new state-of-the-art boat.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified
Jeromy Joe Spearman 47, charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Leonard man charged with manslaughter for 2021 hunting trip shooting
The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian...
Callisburg ISD janitor retiring after students raise over $270k
Bald eagle
Federal wildlife agencies investigate an eagle nest that was cut down in Sherman
Gainesville Police are looking for Joshua Moreno who ran from them on Tuesday.
Police: Child sex abuse suspect on the run near Gainesville

Latest News

A Wilson student will be leaving for basic training in a few weeks to start his journey as part...
Wilson student is first Space Force recruit from Southern Oklahoma
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
A Wilson student will be leaving for basic training in a few weeks to start his journey as part...
Wilson student is first Space Force recruit from Southern Oklahoma
FILE - Workers continue to clean up remaining tank cars, Tuesday, Feb. 21, 2023, in East...
Ohio senators ready rail safety bill after fiery crash