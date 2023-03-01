Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Midair flights enjoy northern lights sights

Take a Look at This: The northern lights were in rare form. (CNN, AIRBALTIC, ROSS STICKA, GRASSHOLME OBSERVATORY, GETTY, @UNKNOWNDAZZA)
By CNN Newsource staff and Jeremy Roth, TALAT
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:39 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - A spectacular atmospheric phenomenon that must be seen to be believed resulted in a rare and welcomed midair flight diversion.

The northern lights were in rare, remarkable form recently, and the cascading colors were enjoyed by folks all over the planet - and beyond.

Astronaut Josh Cassada shared on Twitter a stunner of a shot from the International Space Station with a caption that read, “Absolutely unreal.”

In Alaska, glimpses of phenomena produced by electromagnetic waves during geomagnetic storms are less rare, but certainly no less breathtaking.

In the UK, the Grassholme Observatory shared a timelapse video of the aurora borealis rolling across the sky, an event the observatory says is only visible a few times a year.

An Air Baltic flight was treated to a vivid view high above the Baltic Sea, and they weren’t the only flight to sight the lights. Images from at least two passenger flights went viral after the pilots made unscheduled midair loops to give folks on board plenty of chances to take in and take pics of the amazing views.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified
Jeromy Joe Spearman 47, charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Leonard man charged with manslaughter for 2021 hunting trip shooting
The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian...
Callisburg ISD janitor retiring after students raise over $270k
Bald eagle
Federal wildlife agencies investigate an eagle nest that was cut down in Sherman
Gainesville Police are looking for Joshua Moreno who ran from them on Tuesday.
Police: Child sex abuse suspect on the run near Gainesville

Latest News

Dish Network reported that it was discovered on Feb. 27 that “certain data” was extracted from...
Customer information may have been extracted in Dish cybersecurity breach, company says
A Wilson student will be leaving for basic training in a few weeks to start his journey as part...
Wilson student is first Space Force recruit from Southern Oklahoma
The TikTok startup page is displayed on an iPhone in Ottawa, Ontario, Monday, Feb. 27, 2023.
TikTok sets new default time limits for minors
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Greece’s worst-ever rail crash kills dozens, crushes cars
A Wilson student will be leaving for basic training in a few weeks to start his journey as part...
Wilson student is first Space Force recruit from Southern Oklahoma