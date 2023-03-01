Texoma Local
National Weather Service hosts annual SKYWARN Storm Spotter class

By Erin Pellet
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - The National Weather Service hosted a storm spotter training class, SKYWARN, at Grayson College. With severe weather predicted later this week, the training was in perfect timing.

“Our goal here is to reach the public and teach folks how to be good storm spotters,” Bradshaw said.

SKYWARN is a community outreach initiative that the National Weather Service Office of Dallas-Fort Worth hosts each Spring. Meteorologist in Charge at the National Weather Service DFW, Tom Bradshaw, says those who attend the free class learn how to recognize severe weather and how to report it.

“We got great radars, but we really need great information from the public in order to put out really effective warnings that save lives,” Bradshaw said.

Once trained, the spotters are able to give a visual account of what is happening below the radars.

“You’re able to tell the difference between a scary-looking storm, and an actual scary storm,” Allison said.

Without spotters Samantha Allison, Grayson County’s Assistant Emergency Management Coordinator said, there is an information gap.

“Our volunteers are really crucial in helping us know what’s happening at the ground level so we can make sure we’re making the best-informed decisions,” Allison said.

Allison said it is important for all community members - not just storm spotters - to be weather aware. She also adds it is important to have multiple ways to receive warnings. Channel 12 will cover the upcoming weather.

Allison also recommends Grayson County citizens enroll in CodeRED Emergency Notifications, a free service.

