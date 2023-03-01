Texoma Local
NBC’s Hoda Kotb off ‘Today’ show due to family health issue

Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on...
Co-anchors Savannah Guthrie, left, and Hoda Kotb pose on "Today" show set at NBC Studios on June 27, 2018, in New York. On Wednesday NBC addressed the mystery of Kotb's absence on the program. Kotb, who has been absent from the morning show last week and this week, is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter." Guthrie, who left mid-show on Tuesday, tested positive for COVID.(Charles Sykes | Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)
By The Associated Press
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:40 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW YORK (AP) — NBC’s “Today” show is without both of its hosts and addressed Hoda Kotb’s absence on the program Wednesday.

Kotb is dealing with an unspecified “family health matter,” the show’s Craig Melvin said. She’d been absent from the network morning show last week and this week without any explanation.

Meanwhile, co-host Savannah Guthrie tested positive for COVID when she wasn’t feeling well Tuesday, leaving mid-show. News anchor Melvin, Sheinelle Jones and Al Roker were on the set Wednesday.

“We look forward to seeing Hoda and Savannah back here at the desk very, very soon,” Melvin said.

There’s no specific estimate on when either might return, a “Today” spokeswoman said.

