New chip production equipment supplier looking at land near TI, GlobalWafers plant

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Not far from where Texas Instruments and GlobalWafers are building, is land another company, Tokyo Electron, wants to build on.

“The specifics of what they do are still kind of secret sauce because it is a publicly-traded company on the Japanese stock exchange,” said Sherman Mayor David Plyler.

The company lists itself online as a semiconductor production equipment company.

“What we’re finding is that, you know, these companies they feed off each other,” said Plyler. “Not only in product, but also in people, engineering, and that sort of thing.”

The new interest from chip suppliers comes as the U.S. Commerce Department prepares to give 39 billion in semiconductor manufacturing incentives.

The commerce secretary explained companies would only get the money on a quid pro quo basis, including aiding national security with chip production.

“It helps us compete on the global stage,” said Plyler. “For instance, we can only do so much, you know, as far as local incentives. The state has been very generous and has worked with us quite well with state-wide incentives, but we’re missing that federal piece.”

City leaders said Tokyo Electron isn’t the only company considering Sherman.

“We’re getting calls daily from companies wanting to come here,” said Plyler. “We think it’s going to be an additional tool for us to use to attract these companies, and we feel like we’re just getting started here in Sherman.”

Plyler said he expects the company to bring in 100 new jobs.

