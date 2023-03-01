Texoma Local
Pandemic food stamp supplements come to an end

By KXII Staff
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:12 PM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Pandemic era food stamps supplements ended on Tuesday. This was a strategy by congress to help low income families get through COVID-19.

Salvation Army Corps Officer Lieutenant Michael Cain said the end of the month always brings in more people, but this month brought in an ever larger crowd.

“We’ve already seen a huge increase just this last week,” Lt. Cain said. “I mean Monday, usually we see seven to twelve people and this weekend we saw 30.”

High inflation has contributed to food insecurity in the area, according to Lt. Cain.

The food bank is preparing to serve more people, but Cain said their food drive normally brings enough food to last a year.

