Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking

Steven Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking and continuous violence against a woman.(Grayson County District Attorney's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - A Sherman man is going to prison for stalking and continuous violence against a woman.

According to a press release, Steven Lee Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison as a part of a plea agreement.

The Grayson County District Attorney’s Office said that last February, Rawlins violated a protective order and tried multiple times to break into a woman’s apartment. Rawlins also threatened to hurt and even kill the woman.

“Stalking is a crime that causes the victim to live in fear of the next event,” District Attorney Brett Smith said. “Hopefully, our victim is able to rest easier and begin the healing process with the defendant’s lengthy sentence.”

The DA’s Office said they took Rawlins’ long and violent criminal history into consideration when handing down his sentence.

“It was clear by the actions of the defendant, the only thing that would prevent his harming of the victim was to get him off of the streets for a long time,” Assistant District Attorney Benjamin Smith said.

Rawlins has been previously convicted for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, burglary of habitation, family violence, drug offenses and criminal trespassing.

