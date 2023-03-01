Texoma Livestock Show at Loy Lake Park

DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Welcome to the pig pen inside the Texoma Livestock Show.

Pigs, bunnies, and goats, they’re all here, and the kids who raise them, often come from families with experience.

” My parents both grew up in the livestock world, so I just thought I’d try it one year, and then ever since, I’ve just been hooked. I love being around the animals, and just everything around livestock is just really fun,” participant Harlee Keel said.

Getting the animals show ready is hard work, but...

“It’s really fun because it’s, like, challenging, and it teaches you to work with not only people, but animals too. and that’s really good for life skills,” participant Olivia Rigdon said.

At the livestock show, relationships with furry friends only get stronger.

“Just really getting to build a bond every day when you’re trying to work with them to make sure that they’ll set up right or show right, they’ll flip over for you so you can do everything that you need to get done,” participant Macy Verdon said.

And you may be surprised, but it’s the pigs who are really high maintenance.

“This week I have to bathe them every day to make sure their hair looks good, and you have to put certain things on the hair to make them look good and just make sure they looked good in general,” participant Sydney Bodnyk said.

“You really have to communicate with them, you can’t be apart from them they’re like family to you,” participant Brooke Lewis said.

A tough competition, but no matter who wins top prize, each owner believes their animal is the best in show!

