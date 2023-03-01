Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

TMC Medical Minutes-Mommy Makeovers

TMC Medical Minutes-Mommy Makeovers
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:13 AM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) -

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified
Jeromy Joe Spearman 47, charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Leonard man charged with manslaughter for 2021 hunting trip shooting
The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian...
Callisburg ISD janitor retiring after students raise over $270k
Bald eagle
Federal wildlife agencies investigate an eagle nest that was cut down in Sherman
Despite arguments that Andre Thomas is mentally ill, prosecutors said he is still competent...
Prosecutor says Andre Thomas is competent for death penalty despite mental illness

Latest News

TMC Medical Minutes-Mommy Makeovers
TMC Medical Minutes- Caffeine
TMC Medical Minutes- Caffeine
TMC Medical Minutes- Social Phobia