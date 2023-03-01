Texoma Local
Train hits, kills Pauls Valley teen

Dominic Agoston-Heath was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a train in Pauls Valley.
Dominic Agoston-Heath was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a train in Pauls Valley.(Pauls Valley PD/Agoston-Heath's mother)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 24 minutes ago
PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley teen is dead after he was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the Pauls Valley Police Department, Dominic Agoston-Heath, 14, left the junior high school before 4:45 p.m. and was walking southbound on the railroad tracks when he was hit by a northbound BNSF train.

Police said Agoston-Heath was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working with BNSF as the investigation continues.

Stay with News 12 for updates.

