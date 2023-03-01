Train hits, kills Pauls Valley teen

PAULS VALLEY, Okla. (KXII) - A Pauls Valley teen is dead after he was hit by a train Tuesday afternoon.

According to a social media post from the Pauls Valley Police Department, Dominic Agoston-Heath, 14, left the junior high school before 4:45 p.m. and was walking southbound on the railroad tracks when he was hit by a northbound BNSF train.

Police said Agoston-Heath was taken to the hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Police are working with BNSF as the investigation continues.

