Wilson student is first Space Force recruit from Southern Oklahoma

ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A Wilson student will be leaving for basic training in a few weeks to start his journey as part of the Space Force.

Matthew Vaile said a year ago, he didn’t know much about the Space Force. Now he’s southern Oklahoma’s first recruit, leaving for basic training in just a few weeks.

“I kinda wasn’t really interested in anything until Daniel over here talked to me about the Air Force I said ‘sure, I guess, why not,’” Vaile said.

Recruiter Daniel Knowlton said he doesn’t get a lot of people interested in the Space Force because they usually don’t know about it.

The Space Force was created in 2019, the first armed force created since the Air Force.

“There are about 10 jobs that they specialize in, and they rank from intelligence to cyber operations,” Knowlton said. “So Matthew here is going to be doing cyber operations. And it’s different cause there’s only 10 jobs, so they have to be a little more selective to make sure they’re getting the right people.”

“It sounded cooler and it was more in line with what I wanted to do,” Vaile said. “Before the Air Force or anything I was interested in cyber computer jobs. And that’s what the Space Force is about.”

Knowlton said a common misconception is that people in the Space Force, called guardians, are like astronauts.

“So they don’t actually go into space, we’re not sending Matthew into space,” Knowlton said. “But they operate in space, the domain is space. So it’s unfettered access and movement in space. That is their purpose, to make sure that whatever is going on up there is done within laws and regulations worldwide.”

Knowlton said Space Force doesn’t have their own recruiters yet. Anyone interested should instead reach out to an Air Force recruiter.

