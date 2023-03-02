Texoma Local
All bills paid Denison complexes narrowly avoids water shut off

By Lauren Rangel
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 15 minutes ago
DENISON, Texas (KXII) - Tenants in two utility included Denison apartment complexes received a disconnect notice for an unpaid water bill in January.

The cut-off was scheduled for today, but the crisis was narrowly averted in the final hours.

“I’ve just been on pins and needles waiting,” said Shannon Turner, a resident at Circle Apartments. “Are they going to put us out today or what? So, I got all my stuff ready to go put in storage.”

A notice was left on doors in January counting down the days until apartment residents would have to deal with living without another basic utility: water.

Wednesday morning, the city of Denison got a new notice that the water bill was paid.”

“We can tell you that that specific bill was paid, and we will not be turning the water off at those apex apartments today,” said Emily Agans.

The city of Denison said it can’t confirm how much or who paid the debt for utilities at the East Coast and Circle Apartments.

“We’ll continue to work with our legal team about what the best next steps for us are,” said Agans. “Like we talked about last month, we will continue to work with our community partners to work with these residents. We care about their safety. We care about the conditions they are living in.”

Like many other residents, Shannon Turner said the water bill is just another issue in a whirlpool of problems.

“I didn’t have an air conditioner for half the time I was here,” said Turner. “I had to go get it fixed myself. So, abandoned, yes. I feel like they haven’t been here at all. I would like to see them punished, you know what I mean, for what they’ve put us through.”

Sherman city officials said on Friday that the property owners, Apex, are expected to join a receivership hearing at the justice center at 3 p.m., which could open the door to the possibility of new ownership.

If that happens, residents said they’re ready for a clean start.

“Communicate like, you know, take care of your tenants,” said Turner. “Be at the office. Answer the phone, you know, fix the issues at the apartments.”

