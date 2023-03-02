Texoma Local
Ardmore police plan to get a new headquarters

The city of Ardmore is using the renewal of the GAPS Tax to build for the future.
By Brayel Brown
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:12 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- The city of Ardmore is in agreeance a new infrastructure for police headquarters that will be separate from city hall.

City Manager Kevin Boatright said the time to start building a new police headquarters is now.

“We’ve been talking about it for 3 plus years,” said Boatright, ”and so recently we made the determination to start building a new facility.”

Currently, police are working at City Hall on the second and third floors.

Dewberry Architects will study how a new facility will better meet the needs of law enforcement. This included more space.

“(They plan) To look at upgrading certain technologies too within our department too,” he said, “,and so that’s what the study is basically for.

To ascertain exactly what the needs are, and then they will design the new facility based to try and meet those needs.”

The studies will take about four months to complete.

The new building is planned on a site across the street where Colvert’s Dairy once stood.

" I think we’re just trying to find the best practices for building the law enforcement facility,” said Boatright, “,and trying to maximized the tax payers dollars by trying to get the best facility we can.”

So far there’s no word on when the building will be finished, but Boatright says the GAPS Tax renewal allowed them to move forward with the project.

