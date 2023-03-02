Caddo sweeps opening day of State with a pair of quarterfinal wins

OKLAHOMA CITY, Okla. (KXII) - The Caddo boys and girls basketball teams won their opening round games at state as they advance to the semifinals.

The Caddo boys beat Drummond, 51-34 to advance in the bracket. The Bruins are the top ranked team in the state going into the Class A tournament. They will play Seiling in the semifinals on Friday.

The Caddo girls beat Oklahoma Bible in the opening round, 49-37, to advance to the semifinals. Caddo will play Riverside in the semifinals on Friday.

