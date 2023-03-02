Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Clayton Schools placed on lockdown after man spotted with firearm

Clayton Public Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a man was reportedly...
Clayton Public Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a man was reportedly walking down the street with a firearm as classes were being let out.(MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:43 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Clayton Public Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a man was reportedly walking down the street with a firearm as classes were being let out.

The Clayton Police Department said it happened at approximately 3 p.m. Chief Gordon and Assistant Chief Freeman were already at the school directing traffic when they received a call of the man walking down West Burnett Street beside the Clayton Public Schools waving a firearm.

Police said Freeman called Officer Youngblood, who is a teacher at Clayton Schools, made her aware of the situation, and the school was placed on lockdown.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Pushmataha County Jail for threatening acts of violence and disorderly conduct.

Today at approximately 1500 hours, the Clayton Police Department received a call of a Male walking down West Burnett St...

Posted by Clayton Police Department on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified
Steven Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking and continuous violence...
Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking
Jeromy Joe Spearman 47, charged with manslaughter and tampering with evidence.
Leonard man charged with manslaughter for 2021 hunting trip shooting
The rally for the Callisburg ISD janitor ended on a very high note, the 80-year old custodian...
Callisburg ISD janitor retiring after students raise over $270k
Gainesville Police are looking for Joshua Moreno who ran from them on Tuesday.
Police: Child sex abuse suspect on the run near Gainesville

Latest News

Highway 82 was shut down Wednesday night after a crash.
Highway 82 shut down in Whitesboro after crash
Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect
Ukraine refugees getting lessons in English from Denison pastor
Ukraine refugees getting lessons in English from Denison pastor
Ukraine refugees getting lessons in English from Denison pastor
Ukraine refugees getting lessons in English from Denison pastor