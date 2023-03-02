Clayton Schools placed on lockdown after man spotted with firearm

PUSHMATAHA COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - Clayton Public Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a man was reportedly walking down the street with a firearm as classes were being let out.

The Clayton Police Department said it happened at approximately 3 p.m. Chief Gordon and Assistant Chief Freeman were already at the school directing traffic when they received a call of the man walking down West Burnett Street beside the Clayton Public Schools waving a firearm.

Police said Freeman called Officer Youngblood, who is a teacher at Clayton Schools, made her aware of the situation, and the school was placed on lockdown.

The suspect was arrested and booked into the Pushmataha County Jail for threatening acts of violence and disorderly conduct.

