Dangerous Skies Thursday

A cold front draped across north Texas is keeping any threat of strong thunderstorms at bay for tonight, however, the gloves come off on Thursday as nature does a rewind. We’re talking an event similar to Sunday’s with the threat of more damaging wind, but also hail and a couple of tornadoes.

Here’s the challenge – another cold front will punch southward Thursday night, and at a fairly good forward speed. Will the front arrive in time to “undercut” the storms and make them mainly hail producers, or will the convection be able to feed for a longer time on the most unstable surface based air ahead of the front? We’re talking a distance of 50 miles and a difference between no tornado threat and a considerable one. Stay tuned!

The most likely scenario puts eastern Texoma, like Choctaw, Fannin, Lamar, and Pushmataha Counties under the maximum tornado threat with it dropping off steadily in regions where the front passes earlier in the day.

Thursday highs will be in the 70s with strong southerly winds. The skies transition to a cold rain behind the front before ending around sunrise. Expect a taste of late winter’s chill with gusty winds out of the north up to 30mph and morning lows around 40 degrees.

Our chilly spell is short-lived as warmer winds return for this weekend and we’re back to 60s by Sunday and 70s by Monday.

Steve LaNore

Chief Meteorologist

News 12 / KXII-TV

