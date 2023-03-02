Texoma Local
Durant will hold a ‘Town Hall Meeting’ Monday

City Manager Lisa Taylor said more than 2,100 surveys were completed.
City Manager Lisa Taylor said more than 2,100 surveys were completed.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:38 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -Citizens of Durant are encouraged to come and out and participate in the town hall meeting Monday.

This comes after the Community Perception Survey that wrapped up late January.

City Manager Lisa Taylor said more than 2,100 surveys were completed.

“Monday is all about bringing folks in, listening to the data from the team from UCA and citizens will have an opportunity to respond to the data and to give feedback to the team,” Taylor said.

The meeting will be held at George Washington Elementary at 6 p.m. and will end when City Council adjourns.

Taylor said a round table discussions are to follow.

