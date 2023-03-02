Early voting begins in Oklahoma

BRYAN CO., Okla. (KXII) -Oklahoma voters have one question on the ballot that will either legalize recreational marijuana or keep it medicinal.

News 12 caught up with Bryan County voters to see if their answer was a yes or a no.

“I voted no for that,” said voter Crystal Green.

Medical marijuana passed in the Sooner State with 57% of the vote in the June 2018 Election.

“We have been fighting drugs and different situations within our community for many years and while people do use it medically, I don’t think it should be used recreationally,” Green said.

If the majority vote yes, Oklahoma will join 22 other states which have legalized recreational marjuana.

“I voted yes,” said Ruth Atkinson, “I think that it will bring funds to the community and to the state. It’s being sold illegally, so I think if it’s legalized, there will be more rules that you have to follow and it will be monitorized better.”

News 12 spoke with an educator who voted against recreational marjuana and wanted to remain anonymous, “I have seen detrimental effects of misuse of this particular drug in the homes. I dont think it’s going to come to any good end if we have more of it just out there as recreational use.”

This is the first time a state question has been put before voters outside of a regular primary or general election in 18 years.

“If you believe strongly one way or another, you need to get out and vote, that’s the only thing we can do,” Atkinson.

“Those of you that wanna say how government is run abound here, get out here and do it,” voter Doug Baker said.

Early voting will run Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with election day Tuesday.

