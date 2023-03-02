Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

Grayson United President to publish book raising awareness of black history events

By Kayla Holt
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 4:38 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - ‘Get Out of the Pig Pen’.

That is the title of Grayson United’s Erik Jackson’s pub book.

He published it in honor of Black History Month.

Jackson researched different instances in history where black infrastructure and economies were destroyed and shares them in his book.

“You learn about isolated incidents and then you see that it’s connected. I think that it’s a responsibility to teach everybody around the world that these are not isolated incidents. I would like college students from all over the world to study this also. There is an overall reparations movement going on in America. So this is directly connected to that. You can’t disconnect it,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he hopes this book can be viewed in a peaceful and understanding way to promote healthy progress.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Steven Rawlins, 39, was sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking and continuous violence...
Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
Police identified the man found dead in a car at the Sherman Walmart last week as Dale Fields.
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified
Dominic Agoston-Heath was killed Tuesday after he was hit by a train in Pauls Valley.
Train hits, kills Pauls Valley teen

Latest News

Early voting will run Thursday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m., with election day Tuesday.
Early voting begins in Oklahoma
Get out of the pig pen
Get out of the pig pen book
Highway 82 was shut down Wednesday night after a crash.
Highway 82 shut down in Whitesboro after crash
Clayton Public Schools were placed on lockdown Wednesday afternoon after a man was reportedly...
Clayton Schools placed on lockdown after man spotted with firearm