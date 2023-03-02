Grayson United President to publish book raising awareness of black history events

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - ‘Get Out of the Pig Pen’.

That is the title of Grayson United’s Erik Jackson’s pub book.

He published it in honor of Black History Month.

Jackson researched different instances in history where black infrastructure and economies were destroyed and shares them in his book.

“You learn about isolated incidents and then you see that it’s connected. I think that it’s a responsibility to teach everybody around the world that these are not isolated incidents. I would like college students from all over the world to study this also. There is an overall reparations movement going on in America. So this is directly connected to that. You can’t disconnect it,” Jackson said.

Jackson said he hopes this book can be viewed in a peaceful and understanding way to promote healthy progress.

