WHITESBORO, Texas (KXII) - Highway 82 was shut down Wednesday night after a crash.

The Whitesboro Fire Department said east bound Highway 82 was closed near the Lucky Truck Stop.

There is no word on what caused the crash.

10:15pm - all lanes of Hwy 82 have been reopened. Whitesboro, Fire and EMS are currently working a major accident on... Posted by Whitesboro Fire Department on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

