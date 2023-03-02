Texoma Local
OK voters to decide on recreational marijuana on Tuesday

By Caroline Cluiss
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:28 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - Early voting in Oklahoma starts on Thursday, and Oklahoma voters have the chance to decide if the state will make recreational marijuana legal.

Voters decided with a state question in 2018 to make medicinal marijuana legal.

State senator Jerry Alvord said he believes that the legalization brought issues to rural Oklahoma, calling the industry the Wild West.

“We’ve seen in other states the strain on law enforcement,” Alvord said. “As we all know, fentanyl is a huge problem in the country, but it’s also a problem in our state. With our law enforcement and the OMMA, they are stressed and strained. We are drawing them away from the fentanyl issue to deal with the marijuana issue.”

Yes on 820 campaign director Michelle Tilley disagrees.

“It’s time for this product to be brought out into the light and help eliminate that black market that’s out there,” Tilley said. “We know that people, if they have the choice to walk into a shop and buy a safe legal product as opposed to having to go to shady drug dealers, we know that they’re gonna choose the legal, safe product.”

Alvord said there’s more weed being grown than consumed in Oklahoma, even though it isn’t legally allowed to cross any borders.

“Opening this up to recreational is not going to assist our law enforcement in dealing with it,” Alvord said. “We are going to have to have a very large workforce be put forth to this, so we’re going to have to add to our law enforcement to make up the difference.”

“We’ve talked to a lot of law enforcement in other states where this is working and they agree that its a waste of police resources to chase down minor marijana offenses and that law enforcers need to spend that time going after serious violent criminals,” Tilley said.

Election day is on Tuesday.

