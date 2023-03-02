People First Industries holds annual talent show

DURANT, Okla. (KXII) -People first, disabilities second.

That’s the motto of People First Industries (PFI) in Durant.

“We have about 40 clients, ages ranging from 18 to no upper bound,” said Mike Morris, Board member and Treasurer.

Wednesday, People First held its 4th annual Arts and Music Festival.

“It’s like time for people like us to shine,” said client Ashley Wallace.

PFI employs adults with intellectual and developmental disabilities, “and we do vocational job training, so they will have the skills that they need to go out and work in the world,” said Executive Director, Shannon Walker.

From singing, to dancing, and even a memorized performance on the piano; the clients were able to let loose and have some fun.

“A lot of our clients would be sitting at home on the couches if it were not for People First Industries,” Walker said.

Clients were even able to auction off their artwork, “it was just something that they wanted to do to make a little bit of extra cash,” added Walker.

And for Wallace, she is grateful to have a space to be herself, “it’s amazing, people like us don’t usually get to get out there, but this place allows us to do that.”

The best part is being able to do it alongside your closest friends, “we are like a family, I love these people so much,” Wallace said.

People First is celebrating their 45th anniversary and will hold various events throughout the year to celebrate.

