Reports of hail and damage across Texoma on Thursday

Photos were sent in by viewers of hail in Grayson County Thursday.
Photos were sent in by viewers of hail in Grayson County Thursday.(Elizabeth Clark)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
(KXII) -

Durant, Okla.
Durant, Okla.(Emily Dahl)
Durant, Okla.
Durant, Okla.(Emily Dahl)
Broken car windshield in Sherman
Broken car windshield in Sherman(Michael Matey)
Broken window after hail storm near 1417 and 56 in Sherman
Broken window after hail storm near 1417 and 56 in Sherman(John Tyson)
Sherman, Tx
Sherman, Tx(Ms. Hutchins)
Sherman, Tx
Sherman, Tx(Sean)

