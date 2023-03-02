Skip to content
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us
News
Weather
Sports
Send Us Your News Tip
Watch Live
Homepage
Advertise With Us
Livestream
News
Texas
Oklahoma
Regional
International
National
Fire
Accidents
Crime
Education
Send us YOUR news tips!
Weather
Weather Cams
Fish and Game Forecast
Outdoors
Sports
Friday Night Blitz | High School
A Plus Athlete
Scoreboard
TMC Medical Minutes
Community
COVID-19 Map
News 12 AM
Road Conditions
Recipes
Meet the Team
Contact Us
KXII Careers
Schedule
Viewing Guide
Live Events
Election Results
National Results Map
Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs in Texoma
Submit Photos and Videos
Newsletter
Poll
Where to Watch Us
Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Gray DC Bureau
PowerNation
Investigate TV
Latest Newscasts
Press Releases
28 weather alerts in effect
Dismiss Weather Alerts Alerts Bar
Reports of hail and damage across Texoma on Thursday
Photos were sent in by viewers of hail in Grayson County Thursday.
(Elizabeth Clark)
By
KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 5:28 PM CST
|
Updated: 5 minutes ago
Share on Facebook
Email This Link
Share on Twitter
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
(KXII) -
Durant, Okla.
(Emily Dahl)
Durant, Okla.
(Emily Dahl)
Broken car windshield in Sherman
(Michael Matey)
Broken window after hail storm near 1417 and 56 in Sherman
(John Tyson)
Sherman, Tx
(Ms. Hutchins)
Sherman, Tx
(Sean)
Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.
Most Read
Sherman man sentenced to 25 years in prison for stalking
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
Body found in car at Sherman Walmart identified
Train hits, kills Pauls Valley teen
Latest News
Early voting begins in Oklahoma
Grayson United President to publish book raising awareness of black history events
Get out of the pig pen book
Highway 82 shut down in Whitesboro after crash