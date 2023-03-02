Texoma Local
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 10:21 PM CST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
LAMAR COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.

The Delta County Sheriff’s Office said it occurred around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday.

Sheriffs said they are searching for a blue Ram pickup with black wheels driven by a white male.

Sheriffs add that the vehicle may be in the Pecan Gap area in Delta County north of Commerce.

If you see a vehicle matching that description, sheriffs said you should not approach it and call 911.

Do not approach. Call 911. Suspect is a white male.

Posted by Delta County, Tx Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, March 1, 2023

