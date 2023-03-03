Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

7-year-old Ada boy saves brother who falls from cliff

Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.
Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.(KXII)
By Hannah Gonzales
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:48 PM CST|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Sulphur, Okla. (KXII) -A seven-year-old boy is being called a hero after saving his three-year-old brother who plummeted down a nearly 100 foot cliff.

Both boys survived that incident and their mother spoke to News 12 on how the boys are doing today.

“There’s really not any words for it honestly,” said mother, Amy Branom,

Branom recalls that life changing day, “Saturday evening, my mom and my three kids and one of their dogs went out to Sulphur to go hiking up the mountain or the little trails they have up there.”

Park Ranger and spokesperson for the Chickasaw National Recreation Area said the family was on the ‘Rock Creek Trail.’

Their dog jumped down onto a ledge on the side of the cliff; Riley followed behind her.

“We’re not really sure if he slipped, or he fell, or tripped, we don’t really know exactly how it happened but he fell off of that rock.”

The family said without a second thought, big brother Dakota went down the cliff to help his brother.

Both boys fell nearly 100 feet down the cliff and into a creek.

“Once Dakota got down there to Riley, he pulled Riley out of the water.”

Branom said the water was 15 degrees that day, “[Dakota] just didn’t have quite enough strength to get him all the way up, but he got his head out from underneath the water.”

It took rangers less than ten minutes to get to the boys.

Riley suffered several head and face injuries, two broken ribs, and a fractured wrist.

“Dakota, the older brother, he had a laceration on his forehead and a small laceration on the back of head. And his knee… was pretty bad, they thought he was gonna have skin grafted.”

Dakota is back home in Ada, but Riley remains in the OU Children’s Hospital.

“He’s got a feeding tube right now, he’s got a catheter in, a lot of IV’s.”

Brano is proud of the love and bond the two brothers share, “[Dakota] doesn’t understand exactly what he did, he knows that he saved his brother but he doesn’t understand that we could be in a funeral home right now instead of at the hospital.”

While little Riley still has a long road to recovery, the family has received an overwhelming amount of support, “it’s truly heartwarming to see that there are people that care and they don’t know us but they care.”

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
A Beautiful Weekend Is Ahead!
Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect
Durant, Okla.
Hail storm causes damage, wreaks havoc across Texoma
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k

Latest News

A Milburn man was arrested after he allegedly shared explicit messages and gave alcohol to a...
Milburn man arrested after allegedly sending explicit messages, giving alcohol to minor
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
Boil water notice issued for Rock Creek Resort residents
Ruben Ruiz was arrested after kidnapping his 6-year-old daughter in Durant and fleeing to Dallas.
Man arrested in Dallas after Durant kidnapping
A man was rescued from his submerged car in this tunnel on Thursday night.
Man rescued from submerged car in Colbert Thursday night