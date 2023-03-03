Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

All Walmart stores in Portland to permanently close

The last two Walmart stores within Portland’s city limits will be closing later this month, the company announced. (Source: KPTV)
By FOX 12 Staff and Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 11:31 AM CST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Ore. (KPTV/Gray News) – The last two Walmart stores within Portland’s city limits will be closing later this month, the company announced.

The locations, at 1123 North Hayden Meadows Drive and at 4200 Southeast 82nd Avenue at the Eastport Plaza, will both close March 24.

Walmart said they are closing the stores because they were not meeting financial expectations.

“The decision to close these stores was made after a careful review of their overall performance,” a Walmart spokesperson said. “We consider many factors, including current and projected financial performance, location, population, customer needs, and the proximity of other nearby stores when making these difficult decisions. After we decide to move forward, our focus is on our associates and their transition, which is the case here.”

People who live near the stores that are closing say the closure is going to have a big impact on low-income shoppers.

“Safeway is the go-to-store if I have to, but that’s three times the price I would spend here,” Walmart shopper Amanda Pahl said. “What are we going to do? You’ve got to go further then you have to spend gas money. Might as well pay for it at Safeway at this point.”

According to a Walmart spokesperson, pharmacy staff will work with customers to transfer their prescriptions to other locations before the store closing date.

All employees at the two locations will have the option to transfer to other, nearby locations.

There will still be more than a dozen Walmart stores in the Portland metro area, outside of Portland’s city limits.

Copyright 2023 KPTV via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
A Beautiful Weekend Is Ahead!
Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect
Highway 82 was shut down Wednesday night after a crash.
Highway 82 shut down in Whitesboro after crash
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k

Latest News

FILE - The Amazon DTW1 fulfillment center is shown in Romulus, Mich., April 1, 2020. (AP...
Amazon pauses construction on 2nd headquarters in Virginia
Alex Murdaugh attends his sentencing hearing on March 3, 2023.
Alex Murdaugh sentenced in murders of wife, son
Judge says Murdaugh trial was 'one of the most troubling cases' he has seen. (CNN, POOL, FAMILY...
Murdaugh sentenced to life in prison
Retired Army Col. Paris Davis, an Ohio native, who is set to receive the Medal of Honor for his...
After decades, Black Vietnam vet at last gets his due: Medal of Honor