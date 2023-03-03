Texoma Local
Boil water notice issued for Rock Creek Resort residents

*NOTE: This is a stock photo.
*NOTE: This is a stock photo.(Mk2010 / Wikimedia Commons / CC BY-SA 3.0)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A boil water notice was issued Friday for customers in the Rock Creek Resort water system.

According to a press release, the water system experienced a loss of pressure, requiring all 147 customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Officials will notify customers when the water is safe to consume again.

Check back for updates.

