Boil water notice issued for Rock Creek Resort residents

GRAYSON COUNTY, Texas (KXII) - A boil water notice was issued Friday for customers in the Rock Creek Resort water system.

According to a press release, the water system experienced a loss of pressure, requiring all 147 customers to boil their water prior to consumption.

In lieu of boiling, individuals may purchase bottled water or obtain water from some other suitable source for drinking water or human consumption purposes.

Officials will notify customers when the water is safe to consume again.

