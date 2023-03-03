Texoma Local
Expert Advice
Jobs In Texoma
Advertise With Us

College student wins free car after making 94-foot putt

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11. (Source: WTVM)
By Jessie Gibson and Debra Worley
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 2:51 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUBURN, Ala. (WTVM/Gray News) – A student from Auburn University won a new car after sinking a full-court putt during halftime of a basketball game.

Craig Noyes said he’s not a golfer but sunk a 94-foot putt on Feb. 11.

Friends joined him Wednesday as he received a 2023 Toyota Corolla LE from Lynch Toyota of Auburn.

This was part of a 10-year promotion the dealership had been doing.

Noyes is the first winner of the Lynch Toyota sponsored putting event since 2014.

“It’s really special to me. I was sure I was going to need one within the next three or four years and to be able to get one here today at Toyota is pretty awesome,” Noyes said.

“I was just really focusing on not whipping the ball too hard, but when that ball went in and Xavier, the mic man, grabbed me on the shoulder and turned to me and said, ‘Hey you just won a new car.’ I had no words.”

Noyes was given a lifetime warranty on the engine transmission and will get four years of free maintenance.

Copyright 2023 WTVM via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

KXII Weather Authority Forecast
A Beautiful Weekend Is Ahead!
Law enforcement in Lamar County are searching for a vehicle that may be connected to a murder.
Sheriffs searching for vehicle, alleged murder suspect
Durant, Okla.
Hail storm causes damage, wreaks havoc across Texoma
Former Ardmore charity director Roslyn Haile plead guilty in federal court to bank and tax fraud.
Former Ardmore charity director pleads guilty to fraud
David Carl Griffin, 63, was sentenced to 10 years in prison after pleading guilty to scamming...
Contractor sentenced after scamming Grayson County property owners out of $300k

Latest News

Over 35 million people in the Southwest are under tornado threats and severe weather Thursday.
Storms roll eastward after slamming Texas; 3 deaths reported
Southeast High School junior Jaziah Rowe is the only cheerleader at her school.
‘I don’t want to quit’: This student is the only cheerleader at her high school
'I don't want to quit': This junior is the only cheerleader at her high school
This undated photo provided by the Arizona Department of Corrections, Rehabilitation and...
Hobbs vows not to carry out execution scheduled by court
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments