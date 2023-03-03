Texoma Local
Grayson County Grand Jury indictments

Grayson County Grand Jury indictments(Source: MGN)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 3:58 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Dunn, Kenneth Oneal, 03/11/1970 of Dallas, Forgery Financial Instrument

Albertsen, Beau Alexander, 09/18/1982 of Wylie. Poss CS ‐ Heroin

Ginn, Jennifer Marie, 04/06/1981 of Collinsville, Burglary of Habitation

Williams, Joe Wayne, 01/26/1968 of Whitesboro, Ct. 1 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft; Ct. 2 Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Mayo, Bethany Victoria, 04/06/2001 of Whitesboro, Poss CS ‐ Amphetamine

Mitchell, Kenneth Eugene, 07/02/1974 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Johnson, Donald Ray, 06/04/1985 of Pottsboro, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW Against Public Servant; Ct. 2 Agg Assault w/DW Against Public Servant; Ct. 3 Evading Arrest Det w/Veh or Watercraft

Whitfield, Robert Layne, 10/19/1982 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Delta 9 ‐ Tetrahydrocannabinol

Watkins, Shari Ann, 08/09/1970 of Denison, Bail Jumping & FTA

Bond, Ricky Allen, 12/11/1990 of Durant, Bail Jumping & FTA

Beck, Ronnie Lynn, 07/09/1983 of Sherman, Bail Jumping & FTA

Roe, John Meredith, 04/08/1969 of Princeton, Indecency w/a Child Exposes

King, Crystal Dawn, 12/29/1988 of Gainesville, Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg

Mendez, Roberto De Jesus, 05/26/1994 of Richardson, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Meth

Peters, Henry Alvin Jr., 10/15/1975 of Sherman, Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine

Peters, Henry Alvin Jr., 10/15/1975 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Poss CS w/Int Delivery ‐ Cocaine; Ct. 2 Attempt to Commit Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Cocaine

Taylor, Jason Kyle, 07/28/1982 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Turbeville, Bryan Daniel, 02/15/1981 of Whitesboro, Agg Assault w/DW

Majors, Marco, 12/12/1987 of Pottsboro, Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k

Chambers, Scott Christopher, 08/25/1970 of Denison, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Jackson, Brian Lee, 09/10/1988 of Denison, Ct. 1 Poss CS ‐ Meth; Ct. 2 Tamper/Fabricate Phys Evid w/Intent to Impair ‐ Meth

Howell, Kennith Paul, 05/06/1979 of Dickson, Burglary of Building

Fox, Kaci Dakota, 08/08/1990 of Caney, Fraud Use/Poss Identifying Info # Items<5

Piseno, Jeremy Russ, 09/19/1971 of Pottsboro, DWI 3rd or More

Hampton, Terri Lynn, 06/17/11982 of Pottsboro, Burglary of Habitation

Floyd, James Edward III, 04/07/1992 of Royse City, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Whited, Michael Lee, 08/18/1982 of Frisco, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation

Britton, Michael Joe, 09/10/1978 of Denison, Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv

Braswell, Dakota Wilson, 12/14/1997 of Bells, Ct. 1 UUMV; Ct. 2 Theft Prop>=$2,500<$30k

Braswell, Dakota Wilson, 12/14/1997 of Bells, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k

Mercado, Cristhian Alejandro, 08/05/1995 of Sherman, Theft Prop $2,500<$30k ENH; 10/5/2021

Mercado, Cristhian Alejandro, 08/05/1995 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; 11/18/2021

Mercado, Cristhian Alejandro, 08/05/1995 of Sherman, Theft Prop >=$2,500<$30k; 1/28/2022

Viveros, Victorino, 03/29/1978 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation

Salazar, Eric, 01/04/1992 of Little Elm, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Ramirez, Jose, 09/01/1986 of Dallas, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Lenzy, Dominque, 02/13/1986 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Agg Assault w/DW Cause SBI ‐ Family/House; Ct. 2 Agg Assault Cause Serious Bodily Inj; Ct. 3 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable Reckless SBI/Mental; Ct. 4 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 5 Agg Assault w/DW; Ct. 6 Abandon Endanger Child Int/Know/Reck/Crim Neg; Ct. 7 Poss CS ‐  Tetrahydrocannabinol

Lazcano, Juan, 09/11/1988 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Whited, Michael Lee, 08/08/1982 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Moncier, Cody Ray, 12/14/1986 of Sherman, Assault Fam/House Mem Impede Breath/Circulation

Briscoe, Nelson Glenn, 11/30/1960 of Sherman, Agg Assault w/DW

Mize, Matthew Russell, 05/16/1983 of San Marcos, DWI 3rd or More

Cummins, Dakota Cheyann, 09/26/1996 of Arlington, Ct. 1 Assault of Pregnant Person; Ct. 2 Injury Child/Elderly/Disabled Reckless Bodily Inj

Buck, Angelia Marcella, 11/10/1972 of Sherman, Ct. 1 Assault Family/Household Member Prev Conv; Ct. 2 Injury Child/Elderly/Disable w/Int Bodily Inj

Vaden, Patsy Gail, 01/27/1971 of Ravenna, Assault Peace Officer

Carter, Cari Ann, 04/18/1990 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Cheney, Barnabus Sebastion Taylor, 11/12/1993 of Richardson, Poss CS ‐ Meth

Cheney, Barnabus Sebastion Taylor, 11/12/1993 of Richardson, Obstruction or Retaliation

Loe, Jeremy Patrick, 06/07/1994 of Sherman, Unl Poss Firearm by Felon

Graves, Clifford Patrick, 06/27/1987 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Cocaine

Hamilton, Shiloh Dshelle, 09/23/1984 of Sherman, Poss CS ‐ Meth

White, Joseph Michael, 07/15/1967 of Sherman, Viol Bond/Protective Order 2+ Times W/I 12 Mo

