Ice, thunderstorms, hail, flooding: what experts say about this winters weather array

SHERMAN, Texas (KXII) - This winter has been filled with a variety of severe weather starting in November with the EF-3 tornado in Lamar County, then single-digit temperatures in December, the ice storm in February and March has brought hail and flash flooding.

“Seasonal predictability of the weather here is not as predictable as it used to be,” Dr. Peter Schulze, Austin College Director of Environmental Studies, said.

Schulze said with a shifting climate, there is no guarantee that certain weather will happen during specific times of the year.

“There’s nothing special about a given climate, except how people have adapted,” Schulze said, “We expect a certain amount of rain here, we expect a certain amount of heat, we expect a certain amount of cold.”

Last November, Austin College professor, David Baker attended the United Nations Climate Change Conference in Egypt.

“Due to our changing climate, we can expect extreme weather to be even more intense and frequent,” Baker said, “Climate change and extreme weather are intimately linked.”

Channel 12′s Meteorologists said with a changing climate severe weather is becoming more difficult to predict because of shifting weather patterns during different times of year.

