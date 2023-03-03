Man arrested after attempting to set apartment on fire, police say

PARIS, Texas (KXII) - A man was arrested after police said he attempted to set an apartment in Paris on fire.

The Paris Police Department said Dakota Hunter Parker, 28, of Pittsburg, reportedly broke a window at a complex on Clarksville Street and attempted to start a fire, before running from the scene.

According to a press release Parker was located across the street on the north side of a business in the 3000 block of Clarksville Street.

Police said Parker was bleeding from his right hand, exhibiting sign of public intoxication, rambling incoherently and screaming.

The press release states EMS treated Parker at the scene and he was later transported to the Paris Police Jail and booked for arson (2nd degree felony), criminal mischief (class A misdemeanor) and public intoxication.

