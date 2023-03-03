Texoma Local
Milburn man arrested after allegedly sending explicit messages, giving alcohol to minor

A Milburn man was arrested after he allegedly shared explicit messages and gave alcohol to a minor.
A Milburn man was arrested after he allegedly shared explicit messages and gave alcohol to a minor.(Johnston County Sheriff's Office)
By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 32 minutes ago
JOHNSTON COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - A Milburn man was arrested after he allegedly shared explicit messages and gave alcohol to a minor.

According to an affidavit from the State of Oklahoma, 41-year-old Jacob A. Felder was arrested after a victim reportedly spoke out about the explicit messages.

Felder reportedly showed those same messages to an officer when confronted and admitted to purchasing alcohol for the minor.

The affidavit states, Felder supplied the minor with Smirnoff on December 2, 2022 after a school Christmas program.

Felder’s is charged with:

  • Soliciting sexual conduct or communication with a minor by use of technology
  • Furnishing alcoholic beverage to a person under 21

Felder’s is being held at the Johnston County Sheriff’s Office with a $50,000 bond.

