Oklahomans early voting for State Question 820

ARDMORE, Okla (KXII)- Oklahomans are taking advantage of early voting for the legalization of recreational marijuana.

Some residents in Ardmore are concerned about the safety of children if the bill is passed.

" This is why we’re here,” said voter Justin Davis, “,to protect our children.

Help protect (them). I mean we have to vote for these things, and we need to vote “no”. Because its not safe.” He said.

Oklahomans will vote on State Question 820 on March 7.

If passed, this proposal would permit anyone 21 and older to buy marijuana products for recreational use.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.