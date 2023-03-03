Texoma Local
OSBI investigates after body discovered in burned trailer

By KXII Staff
Published: Mar. 3, 2023 at 1:36 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CHOCTAW COUNTY, Okla. (KXII) - The Oklahoma State Bureau of Investigation is investigating after a body was found in a burned up trailer in Choctaw County.

Officials said it happened just north of Hugo Thursday morning.

Choctaw County Sheriff Terry Park said local and tribal officials responded and called in OSBI after the body was found in the burned rubble.

The remains were sent to the state medical examiners office for identification and a cause of death.

