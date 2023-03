ARDMORE, Okla. (KXII) - A pedestrian was hit and killed in Ardmore Thursday night.

Captain Claude Henry of the Ardmore Police Department said it happened around 7:30 p.m. on L St North West and Republic Street.

There is no word yet on how it happened or the identity of the person that was hit.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 KXII. All rights reserved.